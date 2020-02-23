Tim Hardaway: Warriors in 2021 NBA Finals with 'Perfect Piece' Andrew Wiggins

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2020

Golden State Warriors guard Andrew Wiggins (22) looks to pass against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/Associated Press

Some were perplexed by the Golden State Warriors' acquisition of Andrew Wiggins at the trade deadline. 

Not Tim Hardaway.

The former Warriors All-Star called Wiggins the "perfect piece" for Golden State to make another championship run in 2021. 

"I think it was," Hardaway told TMZ Sports. "Andrew Wiggins is gonna be real nice with them. Yes, he is. Perfect piece, no question!"

The Warriors acquired Wiggins and a future first-round pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves for D'Angelo Russell at the deadline. Wiggins is off to a strong start through his first four games, averaging 22.8 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds on 57.9 percent shooting so far in Golden State.

Tasked with being a superstar in Minnesota, Wiggins consistently failed to live up to expectations. He won't have the same responsibility in Golden State. That burden falls on Steph Curry, set to return next month from hand surgery, and Klay Thompson, who won't return until the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign from his torn ACL.

Wiggins' role next season will be handling top perimeter defensive assignments and serving as the third lead in the Warriors' offense. Whether he's up to that responsibility depends on whether he'll show a commitment to defense that never came out in Minnesota. 

