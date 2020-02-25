Ranking NBA Playoff Hopefuls Who'd Give No. 1 Seed Bucks and Lakers Most Trouble

0 of 8

Brandon Dill/Getty Images

With the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers further separating themselves atop their respective conferences, we can now focus on who they'll likely face in the first round of the playoffs.

The eighth seed is very much up for grabs in both the Eastern and Western Conferences, with the 25-32 Orlando Magic and 28-29 Memphis Grizzlies slated to reach the postseason.

In the East, the Washington Wizards (20-36), Chicago Bulls (20-38) and Charlotte Hornets (19-37) are all within 5.5 games of the eighth seed. Out West, the Portland Trail Blazers (26-32), New Orleans Pelicans (25-32) and San Antonio Spurs (24-32) still have pulses.

Even though the 26-30 Brooklyn Nets (seventh) could eventually fall to eighth in the East, only those in the final playoff spot and the teams directly below them were listed here.

While any of these eight teams are highly unlikely to pull off a first-round upset, we ranked the fringe playoff squads in order of who could give the Bucks and Lakers the most trouble.