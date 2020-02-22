Inter Milan Among 3 Serie A Matches Postponed over Coronavirus Fears

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: A general view of soccer balls during the Inter Miami CF training session at Barry University on January 23, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A number of Serie A Soccer matches in Italy were suspended because of fears about the coronavirus.

ESPN reported the news, noting Sunday matches in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto between Inter Milan and Sampdoria, Atalanta and Sassuolo, and Hellas Verona and Cagliari were all suspended.

The decision came after a Serie B match between Ascoli and Cremonese and a Serie C match between Piacenza and Sambenedettese were also called off for the same reason.

According to the ESPN report, "A dozen towns in northern Italy effectively went into lockdown on Saturday after the deaths of two people infected with the coronavirus from China, and a growing cluster of cases with no direct links to the origin of the outbreak abroad."

The suspended soccer games were just the latest developments in the sports world when it comes to coronavirus concerns.

The LPGA canceled multiple tournaments, Miami University postponed men's and women's basketball games, and Calum Trenaman of CNN noted "a number of sporting events in China have been canceled, postponed or moved to other countries since the outbreak began."

Among the changes in China was the postponement of China's domestic football competition, the Chinese Super League, and the start of the new Chinese Basketball Association League that was scheduled for Feb. 1.

According to Helen Regan, Adam Renton and Tara John of CNN, there are more than 77,700 cases of the virus globally and more than 76,000 confirmed cases in mainland China.

