LPGA Cancels 2 Tournaments in Asia Amid Coronavirus Concerns

JEFF HAYNES/Getty Images

The LPGA announced it canceled the 2020 Honda LPGA Thailand and the 2020 HSBC Women's World Championship as a result of concerns about coronavirus on Sunday.

The Honda LPGA Thailand was scheduled for Feb. 20-23 in Pattaya, Thailand, while the HSBC Women's World Championship was scheduled for Feb. 27 through March 1 in Singapore.

"It is always a difficult decision to cancel events and the LPGA greatly appreciates the understanding and all the efforts made by our title sponsors (Honda and HSBC) as well as IMG to host incredible events for our players," the announcement read. "The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority. While we are disappointed that these tournaments will not take place this season, we look forward to returning to Asia soon."

In January, Miami University (Ohio) postponed a men's and women's basketball game because two students were being tested for coronavirus.

According to CNN, at least 910 people have died worldwide because of coronavirus. Over 40,000 have officially been diagnosed with the virus, and the vast majority of the cases have been in China.