Dwyane Wade Honored by Heat with Tribute Video During Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 21: A general view of the banner for Dwyane Wade retired jersey which was revealed during the Miami Heat Dwyane Wade L3GACY Celebration at American Airlines Arena on February 21, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There will never be another No. 3 on the Miami Heat.

Miami raised Dwyane Wade's No. 3 jersey to the AmericanAirlines Arena rafters during halftime of Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, further cementing his status as one of the most iconic players in franchise history.

While he played for his hometown Chicago Bulls in 2016-17 and the Cleveland Cavaliers for part of the 2017-18 season, Wade will forever be remembered as a defining member of the Heat.

After his jersey was lifted to the rafters, Wade took the microphone and gave an emotional speech thanking his family, the fans, his former teammates and his former coaches, among others:

He was a three-time champion, NBA Finals MVP, eight-time All-NBA selection, scoring champion, 13-time All-Star and three-time All-Defensive selection while wearing a Miami jersey, serving as the tie between eras as a key playmaker alongside Shaquille O'Neal in the mid-2000s and LeBron James and Chris Bosh in the early 2010s.

Saturday was the first game at AmericanAirlines Arena that Wade attended since his final one as a player on April 9, 2019.

"I knew that my first game back would be my jersey retirement," Wade said, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. "I didn't want to mess up the excitement of that night."

Chiang noted Wade is the fifth player in Heat history to have his jersey retired, joining the likes of O'Neal, Bosh, Alonzo Mourning and Tim Hardaway.

This was anything but a traditional jersey retirement ceremony, though.

Miami planned a three-day celebration of his career and deemed it Wade L3gacy, which started Friday with a look back at his most legendary moments during "The Flashback."

That led into Saturday's jersey retirement and Sunday's early screening of the ESPN Films documentary D. Wade: Life Unexpected. Ticket proceeds for the Friday and Sunday events will go to the Wade Family Foundation, and the future Hall of Famer was in attendance for the former and will be for the latter.

Related

    B/R Live: Watch Cavaliers vs. Heat

    Miami Heat logo
    Miami Heat

    B/R Live: Watch Cavaliers vs. Heat

    via B/R Live

    Biggest Needs for NBA Lottery Teams 📝

    Breaking down the best prospect fits for projected lottery teams in the NBA draft

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Biggest Needs for NBA Lottery Teams 📝

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    What's Next for DeMarcus Cousins?

    Cousins' time with the Lakers appears to be over with LA reportedly agreeing to terms with Markieff Morris

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What's Next for DeMarcus Cousins?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Waiving DeMarcus Cousins

    Los Angeles will likely make the move official after Markieff Morris clears waivers on Sunday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Waiving DeMarcus Cousins

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report