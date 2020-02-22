Steelers' Ben Roethsliberger Resumes Throwing in Recovery from Elbow Injury

Al Pereira/Getty Images

All signs indicate Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be ready for Week 1 of the 2020 season after he missed the final 14 games last year with a right elbow injury.

Another positive signal appeared Saturday as the Steelers posted video of the 16-year veteran throwing a football:

Roethlisberger left his team's Week 2 game versus the Seattle Seahawks with the injury and underwent successful surgery one week later.

The encouraging clip follows head coach Mike Tomlin's comments from Monday in which he said he has "no hesitation" Roethlisberger will be ready for the opener, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert also told reporters (h/t Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports) Feb. 13 that "all signs are good at this point" regarding his recovery.

Pittsburgh turned to a combination of Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges in Roethlisberger's absence. Neither fared particularly well: Rudolph threw for just 6.2 yards per pass attempt, and Hodges had eight interceptions and just five touchdowns.

Still, the Steelers were in the playoff race until Week 17 thanks to a stout defense led by T.J. Watt, who had 14.5 sacks. Pittsburgh allowed the fifth-fewest points per game.

With Roethlisberger back and the Steelers defense looking largely intact after last year, Pittsburgh should be in the postseason hunt once again in 2020.

Roethlisberger, who turns 38 years old in March, is a two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler.