Ravens Rumors: Don Martindale Agrees to Contract as NFL's Highest-Paid DC

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens and defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale agreed to a new contract that will make the 56-year-old the NFL's highest-paid person at his position.

The news was reported by ESPN's Jamison Hensley, who wrote that the deal is for three years.

Martindale was a candidate on this year's head coaching market and notably spoke with the New York Giants. New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge landed that gig, but Hensley reported the Ravens expect Martindale to again be in consideration to become a head coach next year.

Martindale became the Ravens' defensive coordinator in 2018, and the unit proceeded to allow the fewest yards in the league and the second-fewest points.

The Ravens finished fourth in yards allowed and third in scoring defense in 2019 despite massive personnel turnover that included the departures of Za'Darius Smith, C.J. Mosley, Terrell Suggs and Eric Weddle.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.