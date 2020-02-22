Joe Johnson Reportedly Returning to BIG3 After Getting Waived by Pistons

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Veteran guard Joe Johnson will reportedly return to BIG3 for the 2020 season after failing to make an NBA roster.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Johnson will rejoin Triplets, with whom he won a championship and was named league MVP last season.

Johnson signed with the Detroit Pistons in September, but he was waived in October prior to the start of the 2019-20 NBA regular season.

The 38-year-old Johnson spent 17 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets.

He was named an All-Star seven times in his NBA career, with six of those nods coming as a member of the Hawks. During his seven seasons in Atlanta from 2005-06 through 2011-12, Johnson was one of the NBA's best offensive players with averages of 20.9 points and 5.2 assists per game.

For his NBA career, Johnson owns averages of 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 three-pointers made per game.

He most recently saw action in the NBA during the 2017-18 season when he appeared in 32 games for the Jazz and 23 games for the Rockets. He averaged a career-low 6.8 points per game to go along with 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists primarily as a bench player.

While Johnson's NBA comeback attempt didn't work out, his return to BIG3 is a major coup for the up-and-coming league.

Johnson is among the league's biggest stars in terms of name recognition and NBA success, and he was also the best player last season despite the fact that he is approaching 40 years of age.

Iso Joe's game is perfectly tailored to BIG3, and he had fans buzzing on a weekly basis last season, so getting him back in the fold for 2020 should help ensure that hardcore basketball fans are interested in the product.