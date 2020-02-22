Report: Karl-Anthony Towns 'Desperately' Wants to Return from Wrist Injury

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

With 28 games remaining in the regular season for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns hopes to return from the broken wrist that has sidelined him for the past two games.

Per The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, the two-time All-Star "desperately" wants to play again this season.

The T-Wolves announced Friday that Towns will miss at least two weeks after being diagnosed with a fracture in his left wrist.

Towns last played on Feb. 10 when he scored 23 points in 37 minutes against the Toronto Raptors. He previously missed 15 straight games from Dec. 18-Jan. 15 due to a sprained knee and illness.

Krawczynski noted Towns' wrist problems began on Jan. 25 when he took a hard fall in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Minnesota completely reshaped its roster prior to the Feb. 6 trade deadline. General manager Scott Layden added D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez, James Johnson, Omari Spellman and Jacob Evans.

The two-week timetable puts March 8 as the earliest possible return date for Towns. His ability to play alongside Russell for an extended period this season will help the Timberwolves evaluate what their two star players look like next to each other.

Towns was in the midst of his best season prior to getting hurt. He is averaging a career-high 26.5 points per game, along with 10.8 rebounds per contest and a 41.2 three-point percentage.