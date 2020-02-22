Johnny Manziel Tells XFL Commissioner to 'Send Me the Contract' in Deleted Tweet

Wesley Hitt/AAF/Getty Images

Former Heisman-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel seemingly made a plea on social media for the XFL to sign him Saturday.

Per Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith, Manziel deleted his Twitter account after a message to XFL commissioner Oliver Luck was posted.

"Oliver Luck," the since-deleted post read. "If ya wanna boost your ratings to another level just send me the contract tomorrow and we're in there. Like I said YEARS ago… XFL2020 give the people what they want."

Manziel deletion of his entire account rather than just the single tweet raises the possibility he was hacked or simply didn't intend to post the message, though it wouldn't be the first time he has spoken about playing in the XFL.

After it was announced the XFL was being revived in January 2018, Manziel sent a tweet with "#XFL2020" to league owner Vince McMahon's Twitter account.

The XFL hasn't reciprocated that interest in Manziel, who had a number of off-field issues during his two-year stint in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns.

In a December interview with Thomas Bassinger of the Tampa Bay Times, Luck said quarterbacks signed to the XFL "are better" than Manziel, and there has been no indication since that Manziel is on the XFL's radar.

The 27-year-old Manziel most recently played in the Alliance of American Football with the Memphis Express. He only attempted eight passes in two games before the league folded in April 2019.