LeBron James Honors Dwyane Wade in Tribute Video Ahead of Heat Jersey Retirement

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 22, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 21: Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade laughs with head coach Erik Spoelstra and host Jason Jackson during the Miami Heat Dwyane Wade L3GACY Celebration at American Airlines Arena on February 21, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade's No. 3 jersey will be retired by the team in the midst of a three-day series of tributes that began Friday.

Before the jersey goes into the rafters, however, the Heat honored some of the 13-time All-Star's best moments in an event called "Flashback" on Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena.

That involved a message from Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, an ex-teammate of Wade's with the Heat from 2010-11 to 2013-14.

James and Wade won four Eastern Conference titles and two NBA championships together.

The two were drafted in the same class in 2003, with James going to the Cleveland Cavaliers at No. 1 overall and the Heat selecting Wade fifth.

James said he knew in the predraft process that Wade would have his jersey in a team's rafters someday and also threw out some ideas for a statue to honor the Marquette product.

Wade's jersey will be retired Saturday when the Heat host the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The three-day tribute will conclude with a documentary about Wade's life on and off the court during his final season to be shown Sunday, per the Associated Press.

