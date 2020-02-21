Lakers vs. Clippers Rescheduled for April 9 After Postponement for Kobe's Death

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, and Anthony Davis stand for the national anthem for the llate Kobe Bryant, prior the Lakers' NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers-Los Angeles Clippers game originally scheduled for Jan. 28 that was postponed following the death of Kobe and Gianna Bryant will be played April 9. 

The NBA announced the new date along with three other games that had to be rescheduled to accommodate the Lakers and Clippers:

Kobe and Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26. 

The following day, the NBA announced the Lakers-Clippers game had been postponed "out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday."

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, on the day their game against the Clippers was originally scheduled, Lakers players and coaches convened at their practice facility for a luncheon that resulted in a number of people sharing their favorite stories about Kobe. 

The Lakers paid tribute to Bryant with a celebration of his life and legacy prior to their first game after his death. 

The April 9 matchup between the Lakers and Clippers will be their final head-to-head meeting of the regular season. 

Related

    Report: Lakers Land Markieff Morris

    Former Pistons forward plans to sign with Los Angeles

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Land Markieff Morris

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Is HOU's Strategy Genius or Madness? 🧐

    Inside Rockets' decision to make small ball even smaller ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is HOU's Strategy Genius or Madness? 🧐

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    How Zion Prepared for Stardom

    Zion Williamson reveals which NBA legends he watched to help him become a basketball phenom ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Zion Prepared for Stardom

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report

    Russ Sounds Off on Ejection

    Westbrook says the call was unfair, and he's always 'painted to be the bad guy'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Russ Sounds Off on Ejection

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report