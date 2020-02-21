Lakers vs. Clippers Rescheduled for April 9 After Postponement for Kobe's Death

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers-Los Angeles Clippers game originally scheduled for Jan. 28 that was postponed following the death of Kobe and Gianna Bryant will be played April 9.

The NBA announced the new date along with three other games that had to be rescheduled to accommodate the Lakers and Clippers:

Kobe and Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26.

The following day, the NBA announced the Lakers-Clippers game had been postponed "out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday."

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, on the day their game against the Clippers was originally scheduled, Lakers players and coaches convened at their practice facility for a luncheon that resulted in a number of people sharing their favorite stories about Kobe.

The Lakers paid tribute to Bryant with a celebration of his life and legacy prior to their first game after his death.

The April 9 matchup between the Lakers and Clippers will be their final head-to-head meeting of the regular season.