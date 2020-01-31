Lakers Honor Kobe Bryant with LeBron Speech, Tribute Video in Pregame Ceremony

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers returned to the court for their first game since Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna on Sunday morning in Calabasas, California.

Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan also died in the crash.

The arena went dark before cellist Ben Hong played at center court while Bryant's voice narrated an evocative montage:

LeBron James was among those moved to tears during the six-plus-minute tribute, but he gave a speech afterward. James spoke for four minutes and scrapped the speech he had written down to "go straight from the heart."

Grammy Award winner Usher sang "Amazing Grace" in front of No. 8 and No. 24-shaped bouquets, the two numbers Bryant wore during his 20-year career with the Lakers, with the five-time NBA champion's retired jerseys illuminated in the rafters. Chants broke out for Bryant and his daughter:

Boyz II Men then sang the national anthem wearing Bryant's No. 8:

The Lakers were scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center on Tuesday night, but the contest was postponed. Friday night, the Portland Trail Blazers visited the Staples Center.

The Blazers, who played Sunday against Indiana following the news of Bryant's passing and honored him like teams did across the league by running out the 24-second shot clock, shared a tribute video for Kobe and Gigi earlier Friday.

Carmelo Anthony was not available against the Lakers as he continues to grieve his close friend, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported.

"I respect [Anthony's decision]," Blazers point guard Damian Lillard told USA Today (h/t ESPN's Nick Friedell). "I know him and Kobe had a great relationship. It's something he was not ready to face and deal with. We all respect his decision."

Before fans arrived at Staples, every seat was draped with a yellow No. 8 or No. 24 Lakers jersey. Bryant's two numbers and initials were also placed on the court:

Bryant's Lakers jersey and Gigi's No. 2 Mamba Sports Academy jersey were also draped over seats courtside:

The Lakers took the court for warmups wearing a mixture of No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys:

A 24.2-second moment of silence was held to honor the victims, and all five L.A. starters were introduced as Bryant. Once the game started, the Lakers did an honorary 24-second violation and the Blazers an eight-second backcourt violation.