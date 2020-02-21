NFLPA Executive Committee Reportedly Votes 6-5 Against New CBA Proposal

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The National Football League Players Association executive committee reportedly voted 6-5 against the collective bargaining agreement proposal approved by NFL owners Thursday.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the vote represents a "recommendation" but holds no value in determining whether the deal will ultimately get approved.

A vote by each of the 32 player representatives is expected later Friday, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported several notable changes expected if the current CBA offer is accepted, including a 17-game regular season, a shorter preseason, one extra team making the playoffs from each conference and larger rosters, both on gameday (46 to 48) and overall (53 to 55).

Meanwhile, the NFL would make concessions led by fewer marijuana tests and less severe penalties for those who test positive, a pathway for players to receive money from gambling revenue the league receives, less padded practices and other financial considerations within the multi-billion dollar industry, per Schefter.

Houston Texans superstar defensive end J.J. Watt is not a fan of the proposal:

Although CBA talks have moved swiftly in recent weeks to reach this stage, they could come to a screeching halt if the players vote down the offer approved by the owners.

Darren Rovell of the Action Network reported ownership has basically presented the deal as a "take it or leave it" proposal:

If more than 50 percent of the players vote to approve the deal, it will be ratified, per Alper.

The current CBA runs through the 2020 season.