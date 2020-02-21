Rockets' Russell Westbrook on Ejection vs. Warriors: I'm Always the Bad Guy

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 21, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball against the Golden State Warriors on February 20, 2020 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook was ejected during his team's 135-105 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday after receiving a second technical while he and members of the Dubs bench jawed at each other in the fourth quarter:

Westbrook, who got a technical earlier in the game, offered his side of the story afterward to reporters and said that he's "always the one that gets painted to be the bad guy." 

Westbrook appeared to elbow Warriors guard Damion Lee in the face while going for a rebound. One moment later, Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson took the ball out of Westbrook's hands.

Not long after, Westbrook was seen speaking with Warriors players on the bench as multiple people stepped between the two sides. Westbrook got a tech and was ejected with Houston up by 35.

Both teams offered their opinions, too, with Rockets guard James Harden saying his teammate "did what he had to do."

Toscano-Anderson explained his rationale for swiping the ball:

Westbrook now has 13 technical fouls on the season. Three more before the regular season's end will result in a one-game suspension, which happened to Westbrook last year while a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

