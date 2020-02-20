Patriots Rumors: Tom Brady 'More Likely Than Not' Will Leave NE in Free Agency

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts during the the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

For the first time in nearly two decades, the New England Patriots might be in the market for a new starting quarterback.  

During a Thursday appearance on Golic and Wingo, ESPN's Jeff Darlington said, "It's more likely than not that Tom Brady leaves the Patriots." 

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

