Barcelona vs. Eibar: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Barcelona go in search of their sixth home win in a row on Saturday when they welcome struggling Eibar to the Camp Nou in La Liga.

Victory for the Catalan giants would see them temporarily move top of the table, as leaders Real Madrid are not in action against Levante until later in the day.

Eibar head to the Camp Nou just three points above the relegation zone and have managed only one win on their travels in La Liga in 2019-20.

Date: Saturday, February 22

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Quique Setien's men have not wholly convinced in recent weeks but have still posted impressive wins over Levante, Real Betis and Getafe to cut the gap at the top to one point.

Captain Lionel Messi has not scored in his last four matches, a drought by his lofty standards, but he has still contributed six assists in his last three La Liga outings:

Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati are likely to continue in attack unless Setien hands new signing Martin Braithwaite a debut against Eibar.

The 28-year-old has arrived at the Camp Nou from Leganes as an emergency signing, after Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for six months, and he is keen to find the back of the net for his new team:

Setien's Barca still have their weaknesses, particularly in defence where they remain vulnerable, but they remain unbeaten at home in 2019-20 and are big favourites for victory.

Eibar's hopes of pulling off a shock win look slim at best, but they will be well-rested at least. The team have not played a competitive match since February 7, as their previous fixture against Real Sociedad was called off:

Jose Luis Mendilibar's side have a poor record against Barcelona. They have never beaten the Catalan giants in La Liga and have only managed to take a point once at Ipurua.

Barcelona may have one eye on Tuesday's UEFA Champions League trip to Napoli but will still be expected to complete a comfortable win on Saturday and keep Eibar in trouble at the bottom.