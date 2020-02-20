Pelicans Rumors: 'Most' Execs Don't Believe Brandon Ingram Is Worth Max Contract

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram is having the best season of his career and was named to the NBA All-Star team for the first time, but his pending restricted free agency is proving to be a divisive issue for executives around the sport.

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, "most" executives don't think Ingram is worth a max contract this summer.

