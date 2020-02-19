Sophie Luoto Reportedly to Be Promoted to Rams' Director of Football Operations

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams' Sophie Luoto reportedly will soon serve as one of the NFL's highest-ranking women executives.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Wednesday Luoto will be promoted from manager of football administration to director of football operations.

"She's been very well-respected amongst the Rams staff and players," Robinson noted.

To Robinson's point, Luoto was honored by head coach Sean McVay with a game ball following the Rams' 36-31 win over Seattle on Nov. 11, 2018, for her efforts during the then-raging California wildfires.

At the time, NBC Sports' Peter King wrote of her efforts to relocate evacuated players and staff:



"When approximately 90 Rams players and staffers were evacuated from their California homes because of the wildfires that came within three miles of their workplace in Thousand Oaks (northwest of Los Angeles), Luoto and the crew found lodging for them (sometimes two or three lodgings, because hotel after hotel in the area got evacuated too), reunited families, found a Saturday practice facility, and kept the train moving."

The Rams' pending move comes after the Cleveland Browns named Callie Brownson as their new Chief of Staff under incoming head coach Kevin Stefanski on Jan. 31. San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers also made history as the first woman to coach in a Super Bowl on Feb. 2.