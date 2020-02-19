Report: Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Is 'Strong Candidate' for Vacant Colorado HC Job

David Eulitt/Getty Images

As Colorado attempts to find a new head coach to replace Mel Tucker, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy remains a "strong candidate," according to Mike Klis of 9News.

"The two parties have been in periodic contact, sources tell 9News," Klis wrote. "There is no deal in place as there are still many questions and decisions to be made on both sides."

Other top candidates include Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun, New York Giants outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema and Colorado interim head coach Darrin Chiaverini.

Bieniemy is one of the hottest coaching candidates on the market after helping lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl title behind an elite offense. The 50-year-old has spent the past seven years working under Andy Reid, the last two as an offensive coordinator.

A former star running back, Bieniemy finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1990 while helping Colorado earn the No. 1 ranking in the final Associated Press poll. After his nine-year NFL playing career, he returned to the Buffaloes to coach the running backs from 2001 to 2002.

He then coached at UCLA and with the Minnesota Vikings before serving as Colorado's offensive coordinator in 2011 and 2012.

Tucker's departure to Michigan State created the Colorado head coach opening.

Calhoun has spent 13 years at Air Force, leading the squad to an 11-2 record last season. He is the first United States Air Force Academy graduate to become the Falcons' head coach and was an assistant in the NFL from 2003 to 2006.

Bielema coached at Arkansas from 2013 to 2017 but is better known for his successful seven years at Wisconsin, having gone 68-24 with two Rose Bowl appearances. He spent the last two years with the New England Patriots.

Chiaverini was most recently the Colorado receivers coach for four years and played for the team from 1995 to 1998. His professional career included four seasons in the NFL, and he began his coaching career in 2007.