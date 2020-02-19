Cowboys WR Amari Cooper Says He's OK After False Report He Was Shot in Dallas

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) walks off the field after participating in drills at the team's NFL football training facility in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper confirmed on Instagram he is fine after a false report that he had been shot in the Dallas area circulated on Twitter on Wednesday:

The Dallas Police Department previously released a statement denying any evidence Cooper had been shot and that said there was "NO shooting incident occurring in the city of Dallas":

Cooper recently finished his first full season with the Dallas Cowboys. The 25-year-old set career highs with 1,189 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2019. He is scheduled to become a free agent when the new league year begins on March 18. 

A first-round draft pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2015, Cooper was traded to the Cowboys in October 2018. He has recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards and been named to the Pro Bowl four times in the past five seasons. 

Prior to being drafted, Cooper was a standout player at the University of Alabama. He set freshman records at the school with 59 catches and 1,000 yards in 2012. The Florida native set an SEC record with 124 receptions as a junior during the 2014 season. 

