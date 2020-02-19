Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Says He'd Hit 80+ HRs If He Knew Signs Like Astros

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton became the latest MLB star to speak out against the Houston Astros regarding their 2017-18 sign-stealing scandal Wednesday.

According to YES Network's Jack Curry, Stanton said: "If I knew what was coming in '17, I would have hit 80-plus homers."

As a member of the Miami Marlins, Stanton had a season for the ages in 2017, as he hit .281 with an MLB-leading 59 home runs and 132 RBI en route to being named the National League MVP.

Per Bob Nightengale, Stanton also said the Astros should be stripped of their 2017 World Series championship and took issue with the sincerity of the apologies offered by those within the Astros organization.

Nightengale added Stanton said while he has friends who play for the Astros, he has "lost respect" for them because of their role in the scandal.

As a result of MLB's findings that the Astros used illegal tactics to steal signs in 2017 and parts of 2018, manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended one year each. The Astros fired both the Astros shortly after. The team also lost first- and second-round picks in 2020 and '21 and was fined $5 million.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has said Houston will not be stripped of its championship, though, and there are seemingly no punishments forthcoming for players.

Both of those facts have caused many star players to speak out over the past week, including Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger and third baseman Justin Turner, Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and Stanton's Yankees teammate, Aaron Judge.

The Astros haven't done themselves any favors with the manner in which they have reacted to Major League Baseball's findings.

While Astros owner Jim Crane apologized last week, it can be argued he didn't take full responsibility for the enormity of his team's violation, as he told the media: "Our opinion is that this didn't impact the game."

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has been at the forefront among Houston players in recent days, as he fielded questions from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Correa was both apologetic and defiant at certain points, and his tone likely didn't do him any favors across the league.

Correa even had some harsh words for Bellinger, who has been among the Astros' biggest critics. Correa called for Bellinger and anyone who doesn't "know the facts" to "shut the f--k up."

The Astros beat the Yankees in the 2017 American League Championship Series, and while Stanton wasn't on that Yankees team, he was on last year's squad, which also fell to Houston in the ALCS.

With controversy surrounding the Astros and former Houston ace Gerrit Cole now wearing pinstripes, the balance of power in the American League has seemingly shifted back in favor of the Bronx Bombers, which gives Stanton and Co. a golden opportunity to get revenge in 2020.