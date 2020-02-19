Lakers Rumors: Moe Harkless Drawing Interest If Knicks Buy Out Contract

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Maurice Harkless #3 of the New York Knicks reacts in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on February 12, 2020 in New York City.The Washington Wizards defeated the New York Knicks 114-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have interest in wing Moe Harkless if he asks for a buyout from the New York Knicks.

During an appearance on ESPN LA 710's The Sedano Show, Sam Amick of The Athletic (h/t Silver Screen and Roll's Christian Rivas) said Tuesday that the Lakers are monitoring Harkless' situation in the event that the Knicks part with him.

While it remains to be seen if a buyout will occur, Marc Berman of the New York Post reported after Harkless was traded to New York from the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the deal that sent Marcus Morris to L.A. that the Knicks are willing to grant Harkless a buyout if he asks for one.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

