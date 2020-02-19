ONE Championship 2020: One Warrior Series 10 Results and Highlights

Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Byung Hee Lim and Ahmed Faress were among the big winners at ONE Warrior Series 10 on Wednesday, and they are inching closer to the ONE Championship main roster.

Lim beat Kieran Joblin in the main event after some early struggles, and Faress defeated Alan Philpott with an impressive submission.

Ryoji Kudo was another standout with a dominant three-round demolition of Min Hyuk Lee, who showed tremendous heart in the defeat. Here are the full results from Wednesday's card:

Byung Hee Lim bt. Kieran Joblin by TKO

Ahmed Faress bt. Alan Philpott by Submission

Ryoji Kudo bt. Min Hyuk Lee by UD

Mehdi Bagheri bt. Koji Shikuwa by TKO

Sasha Moisa bt. Shahzaib Rindh by KO

Kanta Motoyama bt Michael Walker by UD

Daniel Van Heerden bt. Arash Mardani by TKO

Marc Grayson bt. Rick Alchin by Submission

Adib Sulaiman bt. Susovan Ghosh by TKO

Anita Karim bt. Marie Ruumet by UD

Manthan Rane bt. Joey Baylon by UD

Irfan Ahmad bt. Peter Danesoe by UD

Shammah Chandran bt. Saksit Janhom by TKO

Rana Rudra Pratap Singh bt. Seung Hyun Cho by Submission

Here is a replay of the full event:

Joblin came into the event as one of the most experienced fighters on the card, but the New Zealander made a crucial error to all but hand a fight he was winning to Lim, who took his record to 4-4 and ended a two-bout losing streak.

The 31-year-old Joblin dominated the clinch for most of the first round and found some success from the top, but an ill-advised takedown opened him up to a massive shot from Lim. He followed that up with ground-and-pound until the fight was stopped:

The defeat is a major blow for Joblin, who has now lost two of his three fights in the Warrior Series.

Philpott was thoroughly outworked by the talented Faress, who made his ONE debut and stands a good chance of making the main roster with his 16-3 MMA record.

Per MMAFighting's Niall McGrath, he quickly worked his opponent to the ground and took his back once they returned to their feet:

Lee somehow made it through all three rounds against Kudo in what was one of the most one-sided beatdowns of the night. The Korean had his face busted open early by the 26-year-old talent, who is on a four-fight win streak and may well have booked his spot on the main roster with his most impressive win to date.

Lee was 5-1 coming into the fight and a strong candidate for the main roster himself, but the skill level between the two was vast.