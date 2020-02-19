Achraf Hakimi Hints He Could Stay at Borussia Dortmund over Real Madrid Return

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Achraf Hakimi has hinted he would be open to staying at Borussia Dortmund rather than return to Real Madrid when his loan spell comes to an end this summer.

Hakimi is on a two-year loan with BVB from Los Blancos.

Per ESPN FC's Alex Kirkland, when asked about returning to Real, he said:

"Well, that's what the contract I have here says, that it ends in June, but anything can happen. Let's see what the summer brings.

"I want to play, I want to keep growing as I have been, where they give me the opportunity, as they are doing here in Germany. They're giving me a chance, and I'm showing the player I am and I'm enjoying myself."

Hakimi came through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he has been a player since 2006.

The Morocco international broke into the first team during the 2017-18 season, during which he made 17 appearances.

He appeared 28 times last season during his first campaign at Dortmund, and he has already surpassed that figure this term.

Hakimi made his 33rd appearance of the campaign as Dortmund beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie.

The 21-year-old put in an impressive performance:

It's clear the youngster has an abundance of potential. In January, he was rewarded for an excellent calendar year of 2019:

It is the second year running he has picked up that award, having also won it for 2018.

He's an exceptional athlete blessed with searing pace, and he's a versatile operator, too. Hakimi is capable of playing on both flanks, at full-back or further forward.

Hakimi makes incisive attacking contributions when he does venture up field, having scored six times and assisted nine goals this season.

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe believes his return will put Madrid in an excellent position:

He's developed into a superb player during his time at Dortmund, so he'd enhance their strength in depth considerably.

His versatility would also increase his chances of getting on the pitch, but it's unlikely he'd get as much game time in the Spanish capital as he does with the Bundesliga side.

What's more, 34-year-old Lukasz Piszczek is out of contract at Dortmund in the summer. If the Pole moves on, Hakimi has even greater scope to secure his place in the team should he make his stay in Germany permanent.

