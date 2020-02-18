John Beilein, Cavaliers Reportedly Expected to Part Ways by Wednesday

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

John Beilein's tenure as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers will reportedly come to an end before the team returns from the All-Star break.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jason Lloyd, Beilein and the Cavs are "in advanced talks" about parting ways, and they are expected to come to a resolution by Wednesday.

Charania and Lloyd noted the expectation is Beilein will leave the remainder of his original four-year deal worth between $4-4.5 million annually.

