John Beilein, Cavaliers Reportedly Expected to Part Ways by Wednesday

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein watches in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Cleveland. The Clippers won 133-92. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

John Beilein's tenure as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers will reportedly come to an end before the team returns from the All-Star break. 

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jason Lloyd, Beilein and the Cavs are "in advanced talks" about parting ways, and they are expected to come to a resolution by Wednesday. 

Charania and Lloyd noted the expectation is Beilein will leave the remainder of his original four-year deal worth between $4-4.5 million annually. 

                                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

