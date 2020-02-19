Europa League 2020: Round-of-32 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

ANP Sport/Getty Images

Manchester United will still be without Paul Pogba's vision and flair when the UEFA Europa League last 32 begins on Thursday. Fortunately for the Red Devils, though, they will be able to count on the presence of January signings Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes.

United will need them against Club Brugge. It's the toughest draw facing any of the remaining Premier League sides since Brugge were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League group stage, despite a creditable draw with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The Belgian side will be a major threat to United's chances of progressing, while Arsenal will find a trip to Olympiacos typically tough.

The Gunners frequently made the journey to Greece during their days as a Champions League regular, but this is a squad still in rebuild mode under head coach Mikel Arteta, although there have been positive signs of progress lately.

A lot of attention will be on Inter Milan. Like Brugge and Olympiacos, the Serie A giants are in this competition after finishing third in their Champions League group. It was hardly a disgrace for Antonio Conte's men, who were pipped by Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona.

The Nerazzurri are still a powerful squad whose firepower, typified by prolific striker Romelu Lukaku, will be too much for Bulgarian success story Ludogorets.

United, Arsenal to Score Away Goals, Wolves Set for Home Win

United's form away from home will give manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confidence his team can position this tie to be won at Old Trafford in the return leg on February 27.

A 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night added to United's notable away days this season, which have also included two victories over Manchester City.

Anthony Martial was on the scoresheet against Chelsea, an opponent the Frenchman loves to torment:

The 24-year-old also scored away from home in the 2-1 win over City at the Etihad Stadium in December.

Even so, United have a trusted formula for scoring on their travels, based on Martial's pace and ability to bring others into play. Solskjaer may choose to support him with Ighalo, who came off the bench against the Blues to make his United debut after arriving on a temporary loan from the Chinese Super League.

Martial should also link well with Fernandes, a dynamic, box-to-box runner who has so far only offered hints of his awesome talent since arriving from Sporting CP in a deal worth an initial £47 million.

The 25-year-old has a key role to play because Pogba is still recovering from ankle surgery. The mercurial playmaker is also at the centre of a war of words between his agent Mino Raiola and Solskjaer, per BBC Sport.

A talented Brugge forward line led by Emmanuel Bonaventure will cause United problems in Belgium, but Martial and Co. should do enough to earn a draw.

It will be a similar story for the Gunners, who are blessed with more marquee forwards than most teams in the tournament. Both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette found the net in the 4-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday, and they will be the priorities for the Olympiacos defence.

Arteta can also call on exciting youngsters such as 18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah, 20. Yet the true difference-maker could be Nicolas Pepe, who emerged from a slumber to produce a star turn against the Magpies.

Arsenal's record signing has floundered for most of the season, but he scored one and assisted two other goals on Sunday. His pace and end product will worry a team that conceded 14 goals en route to being bounced out of the Champions League.

Yet Pedro Martins' side are usually strong at home and will work hard to keep the Gunners at bay. Ultimately, though, one of Arteta's front three will pocket a precious away goal.

Arsenal and United will struggle to win, but it will be a different story for Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first leg against Espanyol at Molineux. The visitors are rooted to the bottom of La Liga and also set to miss striker Raul de Tomas and midfield man Marc Roca, per Alex Dicken of the Birmingham Mail.

A Wolves team headlined by the brilliantly versatile Raul Jimenez are tactically and physically strong enough to take a commanding lead to Spain next week.

Inter and Sevilla to Coast, Ajax Set for Upset

Ludogorets have become a fixture in European competitions since qualifying for the Champions League in 2014. However, Inter have too much power and quality not to win big in Bulgaria.

Lukaku will lead the way as a forward enjoying a record-breaking campaign:

Inter won't be the night's only big winners, with Europa League specialists Sevilla also set to be among the goals.

The club that has lifted this trophy more than any other can turn on the style against Cluj in Romania thanks to a classy midfield featuring Suso, Franco Vazquez, Ever Banega and Lucas Ocampos.

Getafe will also do La Liga proud by surprising last season's Champions League semi-finalists Ajax. The Amsterdam club recently agreed to sell key creative ace Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea in the summer, per their official website.

Ziyech and Co. will still be expected to make waves in this competition, but Getafe are no pushovers. The third-place team in the Spanish top flight are underpinned by a solid defence led by Djene Dakonam.

Getafe can edge a narrow win at home and feel confident about weathering intense pressure in the Netherlands.