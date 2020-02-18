Joe Lacob Says Warriors 'Can Re-Imagine the Next Dynasty' Amid Struggles

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob sees brighter days ahead for his franchise during a season in which the Dubs find themselves in the NBA's basement with a 12-43 record.

Lacob expressed optimism at the NBA Tech Summit during All-Star weekend in Chicago, according to Mark Medina of USA Today, saying: "The great thing about this is we can reimagine the next dynasty. I think it's been a good year for us to take stock with where we're at and try to recreate."

The Warriors are the worst team in the league this season after reaching the NBA Finals in each of the previous five campaigns and winning three championships, but they are set up well for success in 2020-21 and beyond provided injured stars Stephen Curry (hand) and Klay Thompson (knee) get healthy and return to their All-Star form.

