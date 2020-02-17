Report: Bret Bielema Interviewing for Colorado HC Job; Eric Bieniemy in Mix

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Colorado will interview former Wisconsin and Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema for its head-coaching vacancy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Bielema works as an outside linebackers coach and senior assistant for the New York Giants.

Mike Klis of 9News reported Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is still a candidate, as well.

The Buffaloes are searching for a new coach after Mel Tucker abruptly left for Michigan State. Less than a week after he reaffirmed his commitment to Colorado, the Spartans announced he was taking over.

Bieniemy is a natural choice to fill the void. He has overseen one of the NFL's most dynamic offenses in Kansas City, and the Chiefs are fresh off a Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The 50-year-old was also a star running back at Colorado, finishing third in the 1990 Heisman Trophy voting. He returned to his alma mater to work as a running backs coach from 2001-02 and worked as the offensive coordinator from 2011-12.

The obvious question is whether Bieniemy would leave the Chiefs to coach a program with one bowl appearance since 2007. As deep as his ties to the Buffaloes are, he could choose to remain in the NFL in the hope of finally becoming a head coach there.

Bielema, on the other hand, appears eager for another chance at the college level:

Bielema compiled a 68-24 record in seven years at Wisconsin, and the Badgers made back-to-back Rose Bowl appearances in 2010 and 2011.

His tenure with the Razorbacks was a disappointment, though. He was fired upon the conclusion of the 2017 season, and the team went 29-34 in his five years.

Bielema would be unlikely to generate a ton of enthusiasm from the fanbase, especially with Bieniemy still a possibility.

But Colorado's coaching search is naturally limited by the fact it's a mediocre Power Five program. The timing of Tucker's departure narrowed the school's options even further because most coaches are settled in for the 2020 season.