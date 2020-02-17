Kyrie Irving Elected as NBPA Vice President to Replace Pau Gasol

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was elected to be the new vice president of the National Basketball Players Association at Monday's meeting.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN first reported the news.

Pau Gasol had held the role for the past three years until his term expired. The six-time All-Star is currently unsigned and hasn't appeared in a game during the 2019-20 season.

Players must be signed to a standard contract in order to run for a position on the board.

Chris Paul is the current president of the executive committee, while Andre Iguodala is the first vice president. Bismack Biyombo, Malcolm Brogdon, Jaylen Brown, C.J. McCollum and Garrett Temple are also vice presidents on the committee.

Irving had previously served as the Nets' player representative, speaking on behalf of teammates at league meetings.

The 27-year-old will now become one of the most high-profile players in an executive position, potentially carrying a lot of weight on personnel matters.

In six years in the league, Irving has earned six All-Star selections, a Rookie of the Year Award and an NBA title. His decision to sign with Brooklyn on a four-year, $136 million deal was one of the biggest stories of the offseason after an up-and-down two years with the Boston Celtics.

Injuries have limited him to just 20 games so far in 2019-20, but he's averaging a career-high 27.4 points per game with the Nets.