Paul Pogba's Agent Rips Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Twitter Post

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, has hit out at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Manchester United manager said, "Paul is our player and not Mino's" following transfer speculation about the Frenchman.

In a combative Twitter post, Raiola warned Solskjaer "you cannot own a human being" and said the Norwegian manager should "remember things that he said in the summer to Paul".

