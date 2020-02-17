Paul Pogba's Agent Rips Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Twitter Post

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2020

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Paul Pogba of Manchester United warms up during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on December 26, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, has hit out at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Manchester United manager said, "Paul is our player and not Mino's" following transfer speculation about the Frenchman. 

In a combative Twitter post, Raiola warned Solskjaer "you cannot own a human being" and said the Norwegian manager should "remember things that he said in the summer to Paul".

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

