Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Paul Pogba Is Man United's Player, Not Mino Raiola's

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reminded Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, that the player belongs to the club rather than him.

Raiola publicly stated last week that the 26-year-old is hoping to return to Juventus:

"I've not spoken to Mino that is for sure," Solskjaer said, per Goal's Josh Thomas. "And, no, I haven't sat down and told Paul to tell Mino what he should say. Paul is our player and not Mino's."

Ankle injuries have restricted Pogba to just eight appearances in all competitions this season, the most recent of which came against Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

Per BBC Sport's Simon Stone, Solskjaer was asked if the midfielder will play for the Red Devils again:

"As a player the last thing you want is to be is injured and not being able to contribute to your team.

"Paul's a footballer and he wants to play football. He knows he has to work hard now to get back to his best as he's been out for so long. It's a challenge as well for him to get back to his shape.

"It's a difficult period in your career [being injured] but it is part and parcel of being a player—so I'm not going to give you a headline that his season has been such and such."

Pogba underwent surgery on his ankle on January 7, and Solskjaer had said he could be out for up to four weeks as a result.

The Frenchman is already well beyond that time frame, and he's not yet back in training with his team-mates. Solskjaer offered an update on his recovery and said that he has been able to start running on a treadmill "so hopefully we can see him back soon."

The lack of creativity in United's side without Pogba has been abundantly clear throughout the campaign. They've failed to score in 11 games in all competitions this season, while on 13 occasions they've found the net just once.

United signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP in January after the playmaker racked up 63 goals and 52 assists in 137 games for the Portuguese club.

His arrival should improve United's firepower and creativity, but for the Red Devils to be at their best, they need both players in the side, so Pogba's return can't come soon enough.

As for his future at the club beyond the end of the season, Pogba will have just one year left on his contract at Old Trafford this summer. United may have to sell him to recoup the £89 million they spent on him in 2016 or risk losing him for free in 2021 if he's unwilling to sign a new deal.

Much could depend on whether the Red Devils qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

United face fourth-place Chelsea—who are six points ahead of them—on Monday. However, Manchester City's two-year European ban is likely to result in fifth place getting a Champions League spot this season, because the Sky Blues will almost certainly finish in the top four.

Solskjaer's side are five points off fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur with their game in hand against Chelsea to come.