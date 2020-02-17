Manchester United Beat Chelsea to Edge Closer in Premier League Top-4 Chase

Manchester United picked up their first win in four matches in the Premier League by beating Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday. 

Goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire either side of half-time secured Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side all three points in west London as Chelsea had two goals ruled out by VAR.

It ended a three-game winless run for the Manchester giants in the league and moved the Red Devils to within three points of the Premier League's top four.

Fourth-placed Chelsea remain without a victory in the English top flight since January 11. 

                                        

What's Next?

United return to UEFA Europa League play on Thursday when they visit Club Brugge for the first leg of their last-32 tie.

Chelsea are next in action on Saturday when they host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. 

                      

