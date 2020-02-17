Laureus World Sports Awards 2020: Lionel Messi, Simone Biles Among Winners

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton were named joint winners of the World Sportsman of the Year award at the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards on Monday:

United States gymnast Simone Biles scooped the World Sportswoman of the Year award for the second year running, while American snowboarder Chloe Kim won the World Action Sportsperson of the Year for a second time.

The World Team of the Year went to South Africa's men's rugby team following their victory at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Here is the full list of 2020 winners:

Sportsman: Lionel Messi and Lewis Hamilton

Sportswoman: Simone Biles

Comeback: Sophia Floersch

Team: South Africa Men's Rugby Team

Sporting Moment: India Men's Cricket Team

Breakthrough: Egan Bernal

Sportsperson with a Disability: Oksana Masters

Action Sportsperson: Chloe Kim

Academy Exceptional Achievement Award: Spanish Basketball Federation

Sport for Good Award: South Bronx United

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dirk Nowitzki

Messi is the first footballer to win the World Sportsman of the Year award. The Barcelona captain picked up a record sixth Ballon d'Or in 2019 and also won La Liga for the 10th time in his career.

The Argentina international was not at the event to pick up the trophy but offered his thanks in a video message:

Hamilton was in attendance at the ceremony in Berlin, Germany and was presented with the award by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. The 35-year-old was crowned Formula One world champion for a sixth time in November 2019 and used his acceptance speech to call for more diversity in his sport:

The women's award went to Biles for the third time in her career after another stellar year. The 22-year-old made history in October by becoming the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history.

Biles claimed five gold medals in Stuttgart, Germany to take her tally to 25 and overtake the previous record of 23 world medals previously held by Belarussian gymnast Vitaly Scherbo.

The World Breakthrough of the Year award went to 2019 Tour de France winner Egan Bernal. The South American is the first Colombian to win the famous race and was also the youngest rider to claim victory:

The winner of the Comeback of the Year went to racing driver Sophia Floersch. The 19-year-old made a successful return to the sport after suffering a horrifying crash at the Macau Grand Prix that left her with a fractured spine.

Team of the Year saw the Springboks see off competition from Jurgen Klopp's UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool after winning the World Cup for a record-equalling third time.

Captain Siya Kolisi explained what his team's win meant for his country:

One of the biggest honours of the night went to Dirk Nowitzki. The German basketball legend's stellar career was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement Award which was handed over by former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko.