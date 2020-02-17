Neymar to Return from Injury for PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund in UCL, Says Tuchel

INA FASSBENDER/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel said on Monday that Neymar will play for the French champions on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League last 16 against Borussia Dortmund.

Neymar has been sidelined with a rib injury since PSG's 5-0 win over Montpellier on February 1 but should return to first-team action at Westfalenstadion:

The news will be a big boost to PSG's hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals. Neymar has 13 goals in 14 Ligue 1 appearances for the club this season and has been in a rich vein of goalscoring form (UK video only):

Tuchel told reporters that Neymar "has the ability to produce decisive things" and also added his availability "changes everything for his teammates, it brings confidence and creativity."

Neymar has only made one start in Europe's top competition this season due to injury and suspension but came up with a goal and two assists in the 5-0 win over Galatasaray.

PSG were impressive in the group stages even without Neymar. The team were unbeaten in six games in Group A, topping the table by five points from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The French side have been handed a tough draw against Tuchel's former side Dortmund. The Bundesliga outfit also boast an impressive attack containing Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus and new signing Erling Braut Haaland:

Neymar was largely brought to PSG to help the club win the Champions League for the first time. The Brazilian lifted the European Cup in 2015 with former club Barcelona and boasts a strong record in the tournament:

However, injury has prevented him from featuring in the knockout stages in the last two seasons. He missed the second leg of PSG's exit at the hands of Real Madrid in 2018 with a foot injury and sat out both legs against Manchester United last season with a broken metatarsal.

Neymar is now into his third season at PSG and there will plenty of expectation on the 28-year-old ahead of the tie against Dortmund. The Brazilian is one of the best players in the world in peak form and has the talent to lead PSG past Lucien Favre's side.