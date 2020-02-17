Red Sox's Sam Kennedy Talks Possibility of Signing Mookie Betts in Free Agency

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy can't say whether the team will pursue Mookie Betts as a free agent next winter, but he isn't ruling it out, either.

Kennedy spoke to reporters Monday, noting that he's unable to comment on Betts in particular because he's under contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He added, however, that Boston is among baseball's most aggressive teams in free agency each year.

The odds of Boston signing Betts next winter seem remote. If that were the plan, the Red Sox likely would have offered him an extension in line with the contract offers he's going to receive over the winter. Owner John Henry essentially admitted trading Betts was financially motivated in a statement Monday.

"We felt we could not sit on our hands and lose him next offseason without getting value in return to help us on our path forward," Henry said. "We carefully considered the alternative over the last year and made a decision when this opportunity presented itself to acquire substantial, young talent for the years ahead."

Translation: The Red Sox decided they weren't willing to offer Betts what he wanted in a contract and decided to move on.

Of course, things could change over the course of the next 10 or so months. Betts could suffer an injury or struggle with the Dodgers to the point where he's back within a price range that makes the Red Sox comfortable. Boston could struggle and see a fan backlash that forces ownership to see the error of its ways and lavish Betts with a record-setting deal.

Neither of those scenarios seem particularly likely. The Dodgers acquired Betts with more than one season in mind. He's a 27-year-old superstar who has been the best position player in baseball not named Mike Trout over the last five seasons. The Dodgers are pairing him in the outfield with the reigning NL MVP (Cody Bellinger), which would give them the best one-two punch in baseball for the foreseeable future.