Neymar Included in PSG's 21-Man Champions League Squad to Face Borussia Dortmund

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has included Neymar in his 21-man UEFA Champions League squad for their clash with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson relayed the news after PSG announced the squad on Monday:

Neymar has missed PSG's last four matches in all competitions with a rib injury, and Tuchel was previously unsure if he'd be fit to play against the German side:

The Parisians take on BVB in the away leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday before hosting them at the Parc des Princes on March 11.

Since his arrival in the French capital in 2017, injuries have restricted Neymar to appearing in just one Champions League knockout match.

In his first season at the club, he managed to play in the first leg of their last-16 tie with Real Madrid, which they lost 3-1, but a fractured metatarsal ruled him out of the second. PSG subsequently lost that 2-1.

Last season, he missed both legs of the round of 16 with the same injury. The Parisians beat Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford before losing 3-1 at home, so they went out on away goals.

PSG have more attacking options this season following the arrivals of Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia last summer, but having Neymar available is an enormous boost to their chances.

The Brazilian has only played 18 occasions this season because of injuries, but in that time he has displayed exceptional form, scoring 15 times and offering up 10 assists.

He has incredible chemistry with Kylian Mbappe, too:

If Neymar is able to get on the pitch, he's likely to have plenty of joy against Dortmund. In their last eight matches in all competitions, the German outfit have shipped 16 goals.

They've also scored 28 goals in that time, though, so there could be plenty of action at both ends of the pitch.