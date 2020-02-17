Liverpool Reportedly Step Up Transfer Interest in Norwich City's Todd Cantwell

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly "intensified their interest" in Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell and will look to beat a host of Premier League rivals to his signature this summer.

Cantwell, 21, made his Premier League debut against Jurgen Klopp's side in August and has been one of the most impressive players at Carrow Road during a tumultuous top-flight campaign.

The Athletic's David Ornstein (h/t Joanna Durkan of This Is Anfield) wrote the playmaker is expected to cost £30 million irrespective of whether Norwich are relegated this term.

Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are also said to be in the running, although Liverpool are understood to have stepped up their pursuit since the January transfer window closed.

Cantwell has scored six times and recorded two assists in 26 Premier League appearances for the Canaries (22 starts), second only to Teemu Pukki (11 goals, three assists) in direct goal involvements.

The England under-21 international has played largely off the left flank for Norwich this term, but StatsBomb highlighted his profile as a well-rounded midfield utility in late January:

Klopp could allow Adam Lallana to leave Anfield on a free transfer this summer when his contract is due to expire. Lallana—who turns 32 in May—has made only three Premier League starts this season, though his deal contains the option of an additional year should Liverpool opt to extend his stay.

Reds coach Klopp got another look at Norwich product Cantwell when Liverpool won 1-0 at Carrow Road on Saturday thanks to a 78th-minute Sadio Mane winner:

Ornstein added that Cantwell's display "impressed members of the [Liverpool] playing and coaching staff" despite emerging on the losing side.

It looks unlikely that Norwich will remain in the top flight beyond this term, with the Norfolk outfit sat at the bottom of the Premier League and seven points adrift of safety with 12 matches remaining.

Manager Daniel Farke also appears aware of the interest in one of his most coveted assets, per Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge:

Takumi Minamino has slotted into Liverpool's plans and played mostly on the right wing since his January signing, providing a promising alternative to first-team star Mohamed Salah.

Cantwell could perform a similar role on the left and add competition behind Mane were he to arrive at Liverpool, who look certain to face stiff competition for the emerging Englishman.