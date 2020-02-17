Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Says He's Not Thinking About Manchester City's UCL Ban

James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is not considering how his side might benefit from Manchester City's European ban.

The Sky Blues, whom Arteta joined as a coach after ending his playing career with Arsenal in 2016, were hit with a two-year ban from European competition on Friday for breaching UEFA's financial fair play rules.

As a result, Arsenal may only have to finish fifth to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season:

Per Daniel Matthews of the Daily Mail, Arteta said: "I don't think about it. My first reaction was I was shocked. I got in contact with Pep and the people at the club I know because I know they are suffering."

The Spaniard, who took charge of the Gunners in December, spoke of his "love" for Guardiola and the players and staff he left behind at the Etihad Stadium and said he wants "the best for them."

He was feeling more positive about Arsenal's chances of qualifying for the Champions League following Sunday's 4-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United, though:

"A week ago...everything looked like it was too far and it was going to take an incredible run to do it. Today it feels like a little bit closer.

"[Improved] performances are going to lead to much better results, and if that is the case, we will be in the mix in the last few games of the season."

The Gunners overcame an excellent start at the Emirates Stadium by Newcastle, but Arsenal blogger Tim Stillman wasn't overly impressed with what he saw from them at half-time:

They killed the game off with two quickfire goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe in the 54th and 57th minutes, though, before adding another two late on from Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette:

It was Ozil's first goal since April last year, while Lacazette had been enduring a goalless streak since December 12.

Gunnerblog is hoping the pair can benefit from ending those runs:

Arsenal are 10th following the victory, six points off bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who occupy fifth place. Chelsea are a point ahead of Spurs in fourth with a game in hand, which comes against Manchester United on Monday.

It's not an insurmountable gap for the Gunners to make up in the 12 Premier League matches remaining this season, but the victory against Newcastle was only their third league win since October 6.

Up next for Arsenal in the league are Everton, who won't be easy to beat. Since Carlo Ancelotti took charge of the Toffees, they've picked up five wins in eight Premier League games, losing only to Manchester City in that run.