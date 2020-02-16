Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert Returns to Work, Talks Recovery from 2019 Stroke

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert speaks during a news conference in Cleveland about the 2022 NBA All -Star game. Gilbert remains hospitalized while recovering from a stroke suffered last month. Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said in a statement Wednesday night, June 5, that Gilbert’s family reported he “maintains his strong sense of humor and focus on constant improvement.” (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Eight months after suffering a stroke, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is working his way back to his old life.

According to the Associated Press (via ESPN), the 58-year-old has worked in his Detroit office one or two days a week since returning early in 2020, while he's set to give a public speech for the first time Friday.

Still, it's been a difficult road back for Gilbert since his May 25 stroke.

"When you have a stroke, here's the problem with it: Everything is hard. Everything," Gilbert told Chad Livengood of Crain's Detroit Business. "Like you wake up, getting out of bed is hard, going to the bathroom is hard, sitting down eating at a table is hard. You name it. You don't get a break. You're like trapped in your own body."

He's been using a wheelchair and has a service dog, while also working with therapists in his home.

"The (left) leg is almost there," he explained. "I can walk with a cane and all that. It just takes a little longer in the arm."

Gilbert is the founder and chairman of Quicken Loans but is well-known for his work in sports as owner of the Cavaliers, as well as the Canton Charge of the NBA G League and the Cleveland Monsters in the American Hockey League.

