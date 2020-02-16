La Liga Table 2020 Week 24: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Real Madrid dropped two points in the La Liga title race on Sunday, courtesy of a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo in Week 24.

The hosts did well to come back from a goal down, only to squander their lead in the final minutes.

Sevilla also dropped precious points yet again in a draw against Espanyol, and Athletic's struggles continued in a home loss against Osasuna. Here are Sunday's full results:

Sevilla 2-2 Espanyol

Leganes 0-0 Real Betis

Athletic 0-1 Osasuna

Real Madrid 2-2 Celta Vigo

The latest La Liga standings:

A late equaliser from Santi Mina saw Los Blancos slump to a draw against Celta, meaning their lead at the top of the standings is just one point after Week 24.

It was former Barcelona man Denis Suarez who proved the difference-maker with a sensational assist in the final minutes:

Fedor Smolov opened the scoring in the first half, and the Galicians were arguably the better side before the break. Toni Kroos tied things up after the break, and the returning Eden Hazard earned his team a penalty that Sergio Ramos converted.

The Belgian played well in his first match back from injury:

The late equaliser ruined the party at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, however, and with Barcelona beating Getafe on Saturday, the gap at the top is just a single point.

Sevilla are winless in their last three outings after Sunday's home draw against Espanyol, La Liga's last-placed team. The home fans were far from happy:

Lucas Ocampos gave the Andalusian hosts the lead, but Adri Embarba and Wu Lei turned the situation around for the visitors.

Victor Sanchez was sent off for Espanyol, but while Suso found an equaliser, Sevilla could not find a winner. They remain tied for fourth place as a result, but Villarreal, Valencia and Real Sociedad are right on their tails.

Athletic have been falling down the standings for some time, and after yet another defeat, panic may start to set in at the San Mames. They are winless in their last nine matches:

Oier scored the only goal of the match, avenging the defeat that ended their lengthy unbeaten run at home earlier this season.

Real Betis have fallen out of the race for Europe after a fourth straight match without a win, playing out a drab 0-0 draw at Leganes.