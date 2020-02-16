WWE's Becky Lynch Predicts Conor McGregor Would Beat Khabib in UFC Fight Rematch

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

WWE Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch was not about to break rank and betray her Irish heritage when asked to predict the outcome of a potential rematch between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dubliner McGregor returned to the Octagon in impressive fashion in January, stopping Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246 after more than 15 months out:

Unsurprisingly, it has set tongues wagging about the 31-year-old taking on UFC lightweight champion Khabib again.

And Lynch is in no doubt that this time, after losing to the Russian back in October 2018, McGregor would prevail, per TMZ Sports:

"Conor's got it. Of course I'm going to say my countryman, he's got it. He out-struck Khabib in that last fight, and I think he's been working. You saw it in the last fight, he's got a new game plan, his head is firmly in it. I think he wins it. I think he's got that dedication. He backs it up."

Khabib backed up his fourth-round submission of McGregor by beating Dustin Poirier last September to keep hold of his title and extend his professional MMA record to 28-0.

Notorious, meanwhile, now boasts a 22-4 record after his win over Cerrone and would like nothing better than to break Khabib's perfect run.

There is plenty of bad blood between the pair, and if a rematch can be organised for later in 2020, it would be one of the sporting spectacles of the year.