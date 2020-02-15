Premier League Week 26: Winners and Losers After Saturday's EPL Table

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Liverpool edged out Norwich City 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday after Sadio Mane came off the bench to score the only goal at Carrow Road.

It was Mane's 100th goal in English football and allowed Liverpool to go 25 points clear at the top. The victory means Liverpool have guaranteed a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

The disruption of Storm Dennis didn't stop Burnley fans travelling to Southampton, and the away side completed a 2-1 win to reward them.

Saturday's Results

Southampton 1-2 Burnley

Norwich 0-1 Liverpool

Premier League Table (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 26, 25, +46, 76

2. Manchester City: 25, 16, +36, 51

3. Leicester City: 26, 15, +28, 50

4. Chelsea: 25, 12, +9, 41

5. Sheffield United: 26, 10, +4, 39

6. Tottenham Hotspur: 25, 10, +8, 37

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 26, 8, +3, 36

8. Everton: 26, 10, -4, 36

9. Manchester United: 25, 9, +7, 35

10. Burnley: 26, 10, -9, 34

11. Arsenal: 25, 6, -2, 31

12. Newcastle United: 25, 8, -12, 31

13. Southampton: 26, 9, -16, 31

14. Crystal Palace: 26, 7, -9, 30

15. Brighton & Hove Albion: 26, 6, -7, 27

16. Bournemouth: 26, 7, -14, 26

17. Aston Villa: 25, 7, -15, 25

18. West Ham United: 25, 6, -13, 24

19. Watford: 26, 5, -16, 24

20. Norwich: 26, 4, -24, 18

Winners and Losers

Winner: Mane

The forward began on the bench after a recent injury, but Mane was once again the Liverpool hero in a tight contest.

Jurgen Klopp turned to the Senegal international on the hour mark with the home side resisting Liverpool's best play, and it was the substitute who finally created a finish for the Reds with 12 minutes remaining.

Jordan Henderson lofted a hopeful ball into the box, and Mane controlled before lashing home.

The Canaries had chances to find the back of the net during a grinding encounter, but the relegation candidates failed with their best opportunities.

Liverpool need only 15 points from 12 games to wrap up the title and be crowned English champions.

Loser: Southampton's Defence

The Saints have been one of the success stories of the season after staging a recovery to move clear of relegation, but their defence was left wanting on Saturday.

Southampton failed to defend a set piece in only the second minute when Ashley Westwood's corner curled past baffled goalkeeper Alex McCarthy. Danny Ings was guarding the near post, and the striker allowed the ball to drift past him and in at the near post.

It was a crushing moment that served to energise Burnley, and the hosts were forced to quickly push forward in hope of an equaliser.

Ings atoned for his mistake with an expert strike after 18 minutes, but Burnley substitute Matej Vydra finished with style on the hour mark after being allowed to bring the ball down on his chest and turn away from debutant Kyle Walker-Peters.

It was the Saints' third consecutive league loss, and Ralph Hasenhuttl will demand his side get back to basics after a dip in form.



Winner: Sean Dyche

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The Burnley boss punched the air as his side collected another three points, and it seems the Clarets will not be involved in a relegation battle this term.

Burnley's performances have swung back and forth during a disappointing campaign, but Dyche's men have finally achieved a level of consistency.

One league defeat in their last five has seen the Turf Moor outfit claim 10 points over this period, and Burnley have climbed up to 10th.

It had appeared Dyche's tough side could fall out of the top flight just a few weeks back, but they have regrouped and found their usual resilience.

Dyche will be especially delighted by Vydra's impact after he came on for the injured Chris Wood after only 22 minutes.

