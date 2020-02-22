Kevin Love Ruled out for Cavaliers vs. Heat Due to Achilles Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love controls the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat with soreness in his Achilles. 

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported the news. 

Love did play in Friday's 113-108 win over the Washington Wizards, but he was only on the court for just over 22 minutes and shot 3-of-8 from the field with nine points. 

Love has been somewhat injury-prone throughout his career, especially over the previous three seasons. From the 2016-17 season through 2018-19, the five-time All-Star missed 105 of a possible 246 games.

Saturday's matchup with the Heat will be the ninth game Love has missed this season. 

As the Cavs continue their rebuild, Love has had some issues with the team. The Athletic's Joe Vardon and Shams Charania reported in January he directed an "emotional verbal outburst" toward general manager Koby Altman to voice his displeasure with the organization after a shootaround.

During a Jan. 4 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Love appeared to grow frustrated with Collin Sexton by demanding the ball before firing an angry pass to Cedi Osman.

This season, Love has averaged 17.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, right in line with his career averages with the Cavs. In his absence, expect to see Larry Nance Jr. in the opening lineup.

