NBA All-Star Game 2020: LeBron vs. Giannis Rosters, TV Schedule and MVP Odds

NBA All-Star Game 2020: LeBron vs. Giannis Rosters, TV Schedule and MVP OddsFebruary 15, 2020
There are few more sure things in sports than LeBron James making the NBA All-Star Game.
Now in his 17th season, James has been named an All-Star each of the past 16 years. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19) and Kobe Bryant (18) received more All-Star selections than James has.
For the third straight year, James is serving as a team captain. He drafted the members of Team LeBron, which will face a squad captained by Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo on Sunday night at United Center in Chicago.
James has led his team to victory each of the previous two years, which included defeating a team led by Antetokounmpo last season.
With the All-Star Game getting closer, here's a look at some important information for this year's game, including full rosters, MVP odds and more.
2020 NBA All-Star Game
When: Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: United Center in Chicago
TV and Live Stream: TNT and TNTDrama.com
Rosters
Team LeBron Starters
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers
Reserves
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (injured, will not play)
Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets
Team Giannis Starters
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Reserves
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
All-Star Game MVP Odds
Anthony Davis +400 (bet $100 to win $400)
LeBron James +450
Giannis Antetokounmpo +500
James Harden +600
Luka Doncic +900
Trae Young +1000
Kawhi Leonard +1400
Joel Embiid +1800
Not only does James reach the All-Star Game a lot, but he's also had a knack for winning the contest's MVP award. He's received the honor three times, with only Bob Pettit and Bryant winning more, with four trophies each.
However, it's James' teammate, Anthony Davis, who is the betting favorite to win the award this year.
Davis is having a strong first season in Los Angeles, averaging 26.6 points and 9.2 rebounds through 46 games. He's a seven-time All-Star, and he's also a former winner of the game's MVP award after claiming the honor in 2017.
Harden and Doncic are also members of Team LeBron with strong odds to win this year's All-Star Game MVP award.
Harden leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 35.3 points per game. He's an eight-time All-Star and consistently one of the league's top scorers, but he's never won All-Star MVP.
After participating in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night, Doncic is set to make his first appearance in the All-Star Game on Sunday. The Mavericks guard is healthy after recently missing seven games with an ankle injury.
If a member of Team Giannis wins MVP, then it's likely to be Antetokounmpo himself. He ranks second in the NBA in scoring at 30.0 points per game, and he continues to improve as he gains experience. Although the four-time All-Star has never won the game's MVP honor, he was the NBA MVP last season.
No matter who earns MVP this year, we're guaranteed a different winner from last season. Kevin Durant won the 2019 award, but he's out for the season with an Achilles injury.
