Neymar Praises 'Special' Jadon Sancho Ahead of PSG's UCL Clash with Dortmund

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has described Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho as a "special player" ahead of the UEFA Champions League showdown between the two sides.

PSG and Dortmund are two of the most prolific teams in European football at the moment, with goals expected to flow when they meet one another over the course of two legs in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking ahead of the game, Neymar said he's expecting a challenging encounter against the Bundesliga giants and singled out Sancho for praise ahead of the clash, per Liam Grace of Sky Sports:

"Without any doubts it will be a great game for those who love football. We are two teams who like to attack, two teams who qualify thanks to the players.

"Borussia have players that can make the difference. Jadon is a player that I really like to watch play and he is a great player with plenty of quality.

"Borussia Dortmund is a team with plenty of quality players. They have a special player, who is new but who is very good whose name is Sancho. He is a good player. We all know how difficult it will be for us here at Dortmund. We are hoping to play a good game to get a good result back to Paris."

The first leg of the tie will be played on Tuesday at the Westfalenstadion in Germany, with PSG hosting Dortmund in the second leg on March 11.

For PSG, the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi are expected to potentially join Neymar in attack, while Erling Haaland and Thorgan Hazard have thrilled for BVB alongside Sancho.

Per OptaFranz, Lucien Favre's team are scoring goals at a rapid pace in the German top-flight this season:

Sancho has been crucial to that, offering a thrilling and productive presence on the right flank for Dortmund.

The England international gets himself into dangerous positions with his searing speed and skill. What sets him apart from other 19-year-olds in world football is his clarity of mind when it comes to making decisions on the ball.

BT Sport Football shared his latest goal, with Sancho netting in the 4-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday:

Per DW Sports, in terms of goals and assists, the former Manchester City starlet is excelling:

It will be fascinating to see how he fares against PSG. While the French champions boast an impressive array of attacking talent, they can be exploited defensively, especially in the wide areas.

Neymar and his PSG team-mates will be of a similar mindset against an erratic Dortmund back line. The Brazilian is a doubt for the match, though, with manager Thomas Tuchel telling reporters after the 6-1 win over Dijon in the Coupe de France he "cannot say 100 per cent" that Neymar will be recovered from the rib injury that's kept him out of the previous three matches.