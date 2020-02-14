La Liga Table 2020: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 24 Results

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Valencia twice came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid in a thrilling La Liga match at Mestalla on Friday night.

Gabriel Paulista and Geoffrey Kondogbia both scored their first La Liga goals of the season to secure a point for Valencia and prevent a first home league defeat of the season for Los Che.

The results means Atletico remain fourth in the table and stay two points ahead of Albert Celades' side in sixth place.

La Liga Standings (games, goal difference, points)

1. Real Madrid 23, +30, 52

2. Barcelona 23, +27, 49

3. Getafe 23, +15, 42

4. Atletico Madrid 24, +8, 40

5. Sevilla 23, +6, 39

6. Valencia 24, +1, 38

7. Real Sociedad 23, +8, 37

8. Villarreal 23, +9, 35

9. Athletic Bilbao 23, +4, 31

10. Granada 23, -3, 30

11. Levante 23, -5, 29

12. Osasuna 23, -2, 28

13. Real Betis 23, -5, 28

14. Alaves 23, -8, 27

15. Real Valladolid 23, -6, 26

16. Eibar 23, -10, 24

17. Celta Vigo 23, -13, 20

18. Real Mallorca 23, -17, 18

19. Leganes 23, -18, 18

20. Espanyol 23, -21, 18

Friday Recap

An entertaining first half brought three goals and Atletico head into half-time 2-1 up thanks to strikes from Marcos Llorente and Thomas Partey.

The visitors made a bright start and opened the scoring on 15 minutes after good link-up play down the right between Angel Correa and Vitolo. Correa's cross took a deflection off Gabriel and fell to Llorente, who poked home from close range:

Valencia grew into the game and equalised five minutes before half-time. Maxi Gomez chested down a corner in from the right and fizzed the ball back across goal for a stooping Gabriel to nod past goalkeeper Jan Oblak:

Yet the hosts were level for only three minutes as Atletico hit back quickly. Thomas dispossessed Valencia captain Dani Parejo in midfield, surged towards the penalty area and unleashed a ferocious low shot that flew past Jaume Domenech (UK video only):

Parejo was caught in possession again at the start of the second half. Correa nicked the ball off the skipper on the edge of the penalty area but slipped and saw the chance disappear.

Valencia equalised for the second time just before the hour. A free-kick floated in from deep by Parejo was touched home by Kondogbia despite the close attention of Llorente.

The chances continued to flow in the second half, with winger Ferran Torres a constant threat for Valencia down the right. The 19-year-old teed up both Kevin Gameiro and Gomez with good crosses into the box, only to see both players blaze shots over the bar from close range:

Meanwhile, Valencia needed Domenech to made a crucial save from Alvaro Morata at the other end. The striker met Sime Vrsaljko's pass with a powerful header but was denied by the Spaniard at full stretch.

A frantic finish saw Oblak save from Gomez before Jose Gaya volleyed an effort across goal and just wide as Atletico held on for a point.