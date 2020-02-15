NBA Rumors: Top Reports Surrounding 2020 All-Star Weekend

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

While the stars are out in Chicago for NBA All-Star weekend, teams around the league are preparing for the final stretch of the 2019-20 season.

For some franchises, that means scouring the buyout market with the hopes of signing a player who could make the key difference in a playoff series.

But for other teams likely to miss out on postseason play, the final third of the season is merely about showing progress and internalizing how best to create a winning product in the future.

One of those teams in the latter category, the Sacramento Kings, are seven games back of the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Kings looked like a budding playoff contender in the West following a 39-win season last year under former head coach Dave Joerger, but general manager Vlade Divac's decision to fire Joerger and hire Luke Walton has not had the desired effect.

Here are the latest rumors surrounding the Kings, as well as the market for former Phoenix Suns guard Tyler Johnson.

Vivek Ranadive Upset With Kings Front Office

Divac's decisions are starting to draw the ire of Kings owner Vivek Ranadive.

Shams Charania, Sam Amich and Jason Jones of The Athletic reported "frustration is mounting" among those in Sacramento's ownership group during a season in which the Kings failed to live up to expectations.

There are other indicators to point to when citing Sacramento's lack of success this season. Marvin Bagley III and De'Aaron Fox have both missed a number of weeks due to injury, which hampered the Kings in the first few months.

However, Divac's moves have proved to be head-scratchers. He signed Dewayne Dedmon this past summer, only to watch as Dedmon quickly iterated his frustrations and was eventually traded to the Atlanta Hawks. Divac also shelled out a bunch of money to Harrison Barnes, and Walton has not been able to get through to some of the young guys quite like Divac anticipated.

Though Charania, Amick and Jones reported Divac's job is not yet in question, that might be subject to change if the Kings fail to make the appropriate moves in an effort to get closer to the playoffs next year.

Buddy Hield to Request Trade?

One of the players Walton has failed to relate to is Buddy Hield.

The 27-year-old was coming off a breakout 2018-19 season in which he averaged 20.7 points per game and shot nearly 43 percent from beyond the arc.

He has still been effective this year, averaging 20.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists. The last 10 games have been particularly prolific for Hield, who is averaging 22.2 points while shooting 49 percent from deep during that stretch, per NBA.com.

Yet Hield continues to come off the Kings bench. He has not started since Jan. 22, which is especially interesting considering he has the second-highest usage rating on the team.

This role is growing more frustrating for Hield. Charania, Amick and Jones reported the former University of Oklahoma star "might request a trade" if things do not change.

The Kings probably cannot afford to lose Hield as he enters his basketball prime, particularly considering there are no guarantees in terms of re-signing shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Hield might still be a piece to build around, though his relationship with Walton has seemingly soured things in Sacramento.

Lakers, Clippers Expected to Have Interest in Tyler Johnson

Both L.A. teams are still looking to add to their backcourt. After Darren Collison's decision to remain retired, the Lakers and Clippers might have to dive into the buyout market.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported the Lakers and Clippers are each "expected" to pursue Johnson, who was waived by the Suns earlier in February.

Johnson was an impactful player for the Miami Heat, but his time in the desert was hardly as fruitful. Johnson is averaging under 17 minutes per game in 31 appearances this season, going from purported starter to a guy on the fringes of the rotation.

Perhaps he can help the Lakers or Clippers as a combo guard who can make some plays at the rim and rebound at a decent level, though he is not much of a perimeter shooter.

In any case, Johnson might be the best buyout option available at the guard spot.

