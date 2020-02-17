UEFA Champions and Europa League 2020 Round of 16: Live Stream, Preview, Info

Kerstin Joensson/Associated Press

The knockout rounds of the 2020 UEFA Champions League and Europa League begin this Tuesday, Feb. 18. The Champions League round of 16 will start on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the Europa League will initiate the round of 32 on Thursday.

Each knockout-round matchup will be a two-leg tie, with the winners on aggregate advancing in the competitions.

Below you can find a complete preview of the knockout stages for both competitions, schedules and kickoff times, matchup breakdowns, odds and projections, how to watch and stream, group-stage highlights and how the knockout round works.

Champions League Knockout Round Schedule, Kickoff Times

The Champions League round of 16 will be played over the next month. The matchups will be two legs, with group runners-up hosting Leg 1 and group winners hosting Leg 2. The first legs begin Tuesday and run through next week, and the second legs begin March 10. Here is the complete schedule for the round of 16:

Leg 1

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 3 p.m. ET:

Atlético Madrid vs. Liverpool | Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 3 p.m. ET:

Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig | Atalanta vs. Valencia

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 3 p.m. ET:

Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich | Napoli vs. Barcelona

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 3 p.m. ET:

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City | Lyon vs. Juventus

Leg 2

Tuesday, March 10, 4 p.m. ET:

Valencia vs. Atalanta | RB Leipzig vs. Tottenham

Wednesday, March 11, 4 p.m. ET:

Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid | PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund

Tuesday, March 17, 4 p.m. ET:

Juventus vs. Lyon | Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

Wednesday, March 18, 4 p.m. ET:

Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea | Barcelona vs. Napoli

Champions League Title Odds

Defending Champions League winner Liverpool and Premier League foe Manchester City are currently co-favorites (+400, bet $100 to win $400) to win the 2020 title, according to Caesars Palace. Behind the pair of English clubs are Barcelona (+550), PSG (+650), Bayern Munich (+700) and Juventus (+1000). Next is the winner of four of the last six Champions League trophies, Real Madrid (+1800), followed by last year's runner-up, Tottenham (+2000).

The title odds for the remainder of the round-of-16 field are: Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig (+3500), Chelsea (+4000), Borussia Dortmund (+5000), Atalanta (+6000), Napoli (+8000), Valencia (+10000) and Lyon (+15000).

Champions League Knockout Round Matchup Breakdowns, Previews, Projections

Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool

Defending champions Liverpool resume their quest for only the second repeat title of the Champions League era when they begin the round of 16 against Atletico Madrid, fittingly at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, the same stadium in which the Reds lifted the trophy to close last season.

Liverpool has been on an incredible run to close 2019 and begin 2020, having lost only one time since the end of the Champions League group stage and building a 25-point lead in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp will hope his side avoids some of the lackluster away displays that have plagued the club during the last two UCL seasons.

Atletico has been on the other side of the form coin, losing to lower-league Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey and dropping to fourth in La Liga. With Diego Simeone potentially on the hot seat, he'll need his team to produce one of its typical hard-willed and organized efforts to keep Liverpool at bay.

Atleti's back line will have their hands full against the formidable front three of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. The Madrid side could also miss their own top attackers, with Joao Felix and Diego Costa dealing with injuries.

FiveThirtyEight projects Liverpool with an 80 percent chance to advance to the quarterfinals.

Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG

Get ready for some goals. This matchup has the chance to be the most entertaining of the entire round of 16, with each club boasting an explosive offense that can pour in goal after goal. PSG has danger men everywhere up front and on the wings, with the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria, Edinson Cavani and Mauro Icardi. Dortmund already had a dynamic attack with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus, but then went out and added reliable midfielder Emre Can and star teenager Erling Haaland, who scored eight goals in the group stage with Red Bull Salzburg.

Where the clubs differentiate comes in the back line. Dortmund has a penchant for giving up almost as many goals as it scores, while PSG conceded the fewest total goals (2) of any team during group play. The questions over 180 minutes will be: Can the French side maintain its defensive dominance against this Dortmund offense, and can the German club hold back the PSG attack just enough to give Haaland and Co. a fighting chance?

FiveThirtyEight projection: PSG 69 percent

Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig

It's great to have Jose Mourinho back in the Champions League, even more so with the added stakes of the knockout stage.

Even with Mou in the dugout, this Tottenham team is a far cry from the one that reached the Champions League final less than a year ago. Manager Mauricio Pochettino was fired in November, midfielder Christian Eriksen left in January to join Inter Milan and Harry Kane is injured. Nevertheless, Mourinho has nearly always pulled the best out of his squads in Europe, having won the UCL with Porto and Inter and the UEL with Manchester United. If he can get Heung-Min Son, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura producing at their best, Spurs have a strong chance to go through.

RB Leipzig, however, will have a say in all of that. Although not one of the most heralded teams in the last 16, Leipzig will still present a strong challenge to Tottenham. The German club sits second in the Bundesliga and only lost one match during the group stage. They're led by Timo Werner and Marcel Sabitzer, who scored one of, if not the, best goals of the UCL season so far.

FiveThirtyEight projection: RB Leipzig 64 percent

Atalanta vs. Valencia

Atalanta is the comeback story of the Champions League so far, overcoming losses in its first three matches in the group stage to qualify for the round of 16. What the Italian side lacks in a star player it makes up for with a balanced attack, getting two goals from its defenders, three from midfielders and three from forwards.

Valencia won the most hotly-contested group during the fall, narrowly edging Chelsea and Ajax. The Spanish club is led by two experienced Spaniards, Dani Parejo and Rodrigo, who combined for three goals and four assists during the group stage. And their supporting cast is able to hit a wondergoal every now and again.

FiveThirtyEight projection: Atalanta 75 percent

Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich

In a rematch of the 2012 Champions League final won by Chelsea, Bayern Munich looks to get revenge on then player and now manager Frank Lampard and the Blues.

The German squad was the most dominant team of the group stage, pouring in 24 goals and only conceding five on the way to becoming the only team in the competition to make it to the knockout stage with six wins. Striker Robert Lewandowski led the Bayern attack, scoring a tournament-leading 10 goals. He'll be priority No. 1 for Chelsea to stop to have a chance in this matchup.

With standout American winger Christian Pulisic doubtful for at least the first leg with a leg muscle injury, Lampard's side will lean on its veterans to beat the German club. Three of Chelsea's key players—Pedro, Willian and captain Cesar Azipilicueta—are at least 30 years old and will need to provide quality and calm against the strong Bayern team. And the Blues must not take anything for granted at home, with Bayern's last trip to London, against Tottenham in the group stage, resulting in a 7-2 rout in favor of the Germans.

FiveThirtyEight projection: Bayern Munich 76 percent

Napoli vs. Barcelona

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams. Neither team enters the knockouts feeling particularly great. In fact, both have made coaching changes since their last group game. Napoli fired Carlo Ancelotti mere hours after he guided them in the last 16, while Barcelona fired Ernesto Valverde after an underwhelming (by Barca standards) first half of the season. Gennaro Gattuso replaced Ancelotti, and Quique Setien took over in place of Valverde.

Of course, Lionel Messi prowls the pitch for the Catalan club, and with Luis Suarez injured, the focus on him will be even higher. Keep an eye on teenager Ansu Fati, who scored the winning goal in Barcelona's last match of the group stage. On the other side, Napoli boasts an impressive and dangerous collection of forwards, with Dries Mertens, Arkadiusz Milik, Lorenzo Insigne and Hirving Lozano combining for 10 goals in the group.

FiveThirtyEight projection: Barcelona 81 percent

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

In a matchup fit for a final, two of the biggest clubs in the world square off for a place in the quarterfinals. Real Madrid has won four of the past six Champions League crowns, and Manchester City is coming off of the best two-year performance in Premier League history. But both teams fell short of their European goals last season, with the English side still searching for its first UCL title.

And while there is plenty of star power on the pitch between both teams—Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and Sergio Ramos for Madrid and Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero for City—the most intriguing angle to this tie has to be the one focusing on two of the sport's greatest managers: Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola. Each has defined European and domestic success, respectively, in recent seasons, and Guardiola having played for Barcelona and managed during its tiki-taka revolution in Spain adds an El Clasico rivalry layer to everything else.

The clubs last played in the 2016 UCL semifinals, won by Real on a 1-0 aggregate score, the lone tally over 180 minutes a Man City own goal. Expect things to be that tight again this time around.

FiveThirtyEight projection: Manchester City 62 percent

Lyon vs. Juventus

Juventus's quest to finally return to the European mountaintop resumes, with Cristiano Ronaldo looking to fulfill his goal of coming to Italy to lead them there. Juve last lifted the UCL trophy in 1996 and since then has finished runner-up an agonizing five times. The Italian squad delivered an effective if not flashy performance throughout an unbeaten group stage, with Ronaldo's supporting cast of other big talents like Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado and Gonzalo Higuain providing six goals collectively.

Lyon's chances to spring the upset took a heavy hit between the group and knockout rounds when star forward Memphis Depay tore his ACL, ruling him out for the rest of the season. Depay scored five of Lyon's nine goals in the group stage. To have any shot in his absence, the French squad will need the likes of Moussa Dembele and Bertrand Traore to step up to provide some scoring.

FiveThirtyEight projection: Juventus 73 percent

How to Watch and Stream the Champions League in the United States and UK

Europa League Knockout Round-of-32 Matchups, Schedule, Kickoff Time, Odds

The UEL's round of 32 will be played this week and next before starting the last 16. However, the round of 16 in both competitions will conclude during the same week in March.

Eight teams that finished in third place in the Champions League group stage have transitioned into the Europa League knockout stage: Ajax, Benfica, Inter Milan, RB Salzburg, Club Brugge, Olympiacos, Bayer Leverkusen and Shakhtar Donetsk. Ajax reached the UCL semifinals last season, and Inter currently leads Serie A, making these clubs two major contenders for the UEL crown.

Inter Milan and Sevilla are co-favorites (+600) to win the Europa League, according to Caesars Palace. They're followed closely by Ajax (+700), Arsenal (+700), Manchester United (+700), Wolverhampton Wanderers (+1200) and Roma (+1500).

Leg 1 fixtures are this Thursday, Feb. 20, with eight matches kicking off at 12:55 p.m. ET and eight more at 3 p.m. ET. Leg 2 will be played one week later, Feb. 27. The draw for the next round will be Friday, Feb. 28. Here are the matchups, with first-leg kickoff times:

12:55 p.m. ET kickoff on Feb. 20

Club Brugge vs. Manchester United

Getafe vs. Ajax

Ludogorets vs. Inter Milan

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Salzburg

Cluj vs. Sevilla

Copenhagen vs. Celtic

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Benfica—the only matchup of teams from this season's UCL

Sporting CP vs. Basaksehir

3 p.m. ET kickoff on Feb. 20

Rangers vs. Sporting Braga

Wolves vs. Espanyol

AS Roma vs. Gent

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Porto

Wolfsburg vs. Malmo

APOEL vs. Basel

AZ Alkmaar vs. LASK

How the UEFA Knockout Rounds Work

The Knockout Rounds in both the Champions and Europa Leagues work almost completely the same way, with two main differences: The UCL starts with 16 teams compared to 32 in the UEL. And in the Champions League, the group winners all host the second legs; in the Europa League, with teams entering the competition from the UCL, the team with the higher UEFA club coefficient hosts the second leg.

The knockouts are not a true bracket format because there are more draws to determine future matchups after this initial round. So, none of the teams know which team it would play next upon advancing. It is not until the quarterfinal draw for each competition that a bracket and clear path to each final is determined.

Every matchup is two legs. The team that advances is the one with the higher aggregate score after both legs. In the event of that score being tied, the first tiebreaker is away goals scored. If still even, the teams go to extra time after the second-leg match, with the away-goals rule still in effect (if the visiting team scores in extra time, the home team has to score twice to advance). If still level, the teams go to penalties, where a winner ultimately emerges.

Champions League Group-Stage Refresher

