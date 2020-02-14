Kevin Volland Says Premier League 'Very Interesting' Amid Arsenal Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen star Kevin Volland has said he believes the style of football played in the Premier League could suit him.

Volland, 27, has been linked with Arsenal in the past. According to MailOnline's Toby Miles, the Gunners have sent scouts to watch him play.

Their interest will likely be piqued by Volland's latest comments, in which he told Sport1 (h/t Goal) that he is interested in playing in England:

"The Premier League is a very interesting league for me. The pace is extremely high, the league requires a lot of readiness to run and that would be fine for me. But you never know what will happen. I am not the type of person who says: I have to definitely play again in England, Italy or Spain. I feel very comfortable in Leverkusen and leave everything open."

A 10-time Germany international, Volland has been at Leverkusen since 2016, when he joined from Hoffenheim for €18 million.

He has since netted 43 goals in 109 Bundesliga games, including nine in 21 this season.

Volland has played predominantly as a No. 9 in 2019-20, but he is also more than capable of operating on either flank.

As his return of 15 Bundesliga assists over the last two seasons indicates, he is as comfortable creating goals as he is scoring them.

Arsenal already have numerous options in attack. Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe are all talented, versatile forwards, and 18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli has shown huge promise this term:

But the Gunners have struggled for goals overall. Their tally of 32 goals in 25 Premier League games is the same as Aston Villa's and has them on track to score fewer than 50 goals in a league campaign for the first time since 1995-96.

As a result, new manager Mikel Arteta may look to make some changes to his front line in the summer, and it appears Volland could be interested in a move to north London.